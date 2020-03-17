A sunny and warmer St. Patrick’s Day

Today: A sunny and dry day with a rebound in afternoon temperatures. Look for highs in the 30s and 40s with southerly wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance for freezing drizzle. Warmer lows in the 20s with east wind 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with freezing drizzle chances. Light snow could develop into the afternoon but it is more likely to move through Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Around 1″-3″ is possible with some areas seeing much less with a wintry mix. Highs will be much colder in the 20s and 30s. NE wind 5-10 mph.