Today: Partly cloudy with highs ranging from the teens to the 40s. The warmest temperatures will be in far western ND. A mostly westerly and southerly wind will stay light at around 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Lows will fall to the teens and 20s. Light and variable wind.

Christmas Day: A sunny start with an increase in clouds throughout the afternoon. Highs will warm to the 30s and 40s with a light westerly and northwesterly wind.