A Windy Monday With A Warm-Up On The Way

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 9 am to 6 pm due to hazards from strong wind. The sustained westerly wind will be as high as 35 mph and gusts could get to 50 mph. Drifting snow and reduced visibility will stay a problem all day.

Morning lows are mostly in the single digits and subzero but the wind has dropped the wind chills down to around -30 and -40. The Wind Chill Warning and Advisory will last through Noon today.

Daytime highs will be warmer but with the wind, it will feel frigid into the afternoon. Cloud cover should be higher which will allow for sunshine to filter through. There’s a slight chance for an isolated snow shower into the afternoon.

Tuesday, mostly sunny with warmer temperatures back in the teens. The westerly wind will be breezy at around 15-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Wednesday, partly sunny with highs back in the upper single digits and the lower teens. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

A very dry week ahead with a warm up by Friday as highs return to the 20s. Snow chances are back in the mix for the weekend.

-Amber Wheeler, KX Storm Team