A Winter Storm Could Impact Your Weekend Travel

Today: Mostly sunny with highs ranging from subzero east to the single digits and teens everywhere else. The east and southeasterly wind will kick up to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Lows will be achieved early in the evening with single digits both above and below zero. Many temps will warm to the single digits by around 5 am. Partly cloudy skies with SE wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Friday: Increasing clouds with chances for snow. The chances get higher further east. Very little accumulation. Highs warm to the teens and 20s with the southeast wind becoming northeasterly at 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.