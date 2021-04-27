Above average temperatures are in the forecast

Today: A few rain showers in southern ND will slowly push east this morning. Patchy fog through much of the state will lift as the temperature rises. Many areas in northern ND are starting off clear as clouds in the south will slowly decrease through the afternoon. Highs return to the 60s with light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies as lows will fall to the warm range of the 30s and 40s. South winds 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a slight chance for light rain. Highs will warm to the 60s and 70s. SW winds 10-20 MPH.

