After a fall-like Friday, the heat is back on

Showers moved through the region as a cold front passed through from Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. Not only did it bring rain, but it also brought a shift in the winds and some pretty dry air behind it. Dew points in certain locations were in the teens early Friday morning, and conditions will get breezier as the day goes on.

Friday will feel much more fall-like, as many places will see widespread sunshine as clouds clear out, but temperatures will stay in the 60s for most of us, with a few places struggling to get out of the 50s.

That will change heading into the weekend, as there will be a shift in the pattern, and some upper ridging will continue to build into the region on Saturday, bringing much warmer temperatures.

Heading into the work week, temperatures will continue to rise, and chances for rain will be very minimal, as we will have quite a bit of sunshine for the forecast period.

We will slowly creep back down to the 70s toward the end of next week, and there looks to be a possible shift in the pattern by that timeframe as well, which will bring a better chance, albeit still small chance, of rain.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea