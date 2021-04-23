An active forecast for rain and snow chances

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a quick rain/snow mix moving through the state. Very little, if any, accumulation. Highs return to the 40s with northerly winds at 10-20 MPH, gusting to 20-25 MPH.

Tonight: Colder lows in the teens and 20s for lows as clouds will decrease. Light northerly winds will become light and variable by Saturday morning.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds moving in from the west by the afternoon. Highs return to the 50s with southerly winds 10-15 MPH.