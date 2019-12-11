Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today

Today: Increasing clouds with light snow moving in slowly from the west throughout the day. Highs will range from the single digits in central ND to the teens and 20s in the far west. Light and variable wind will shift to become southeasterly. We’ll get a little breezy in the west with the arrival of the snow with SE wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Widespread light snow with lows in the single digits both above and below zero. By morning, many could see anywhere from a trace to around 3″.

Thursday: Partly sunny with temperatures remaining cold for some as those mainly east of Hwy 83 will stay in the single digits. Highs return to the teens, 20s and even the 30s for everyone else with the warmest highs in the southwest.

