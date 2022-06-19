Showers and thunderstorms will wind down overnight as temperatures remain mild, with cooler air arriving tomorrow in our area. Daytime afternoon highs, however, will remain above-average. There will be another round of showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west tomorrow afternoon, and these again will have the potential to reach severe levels with large hail and strong damaging winds. Look for a few lingering showers and thunderstorms across our north Tuesday. Temperatures will remain above-average through the upcoming week, with the next chance for rain on Friday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder