Arctic cold with a short-lived warm-up

Today: Afternoon sunshine with continued sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chills to around -40°. NE wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with some of the coldest overnight temperatures we’ve seen this season. Widespread lows anywhere from -15° to -25°. West wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with slightly warmer highs in the single digits above zero. SE wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with anywhere from a 20%-50% chance of light snow. Highs warm to the teens and 20s with an east wind at 10-15, gusting to 25 mph.

