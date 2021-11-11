As One System Departs Another Heads Our Way

Winds will remain strong overnight with snow showers gradually winding down from west to east. It’ll be chilly by tomorrow morning as overnight lows fall into the teens and lower 20s. Temperatures will remain cold tomorrow as high temperatures climb only into the upper 20s to low 30s with a few breaks in the clouds possible by the afternoon, but an incoming warm front will modify temperatures slightly this weekend. As the warm front approaches from the west late tomorrow night, chances for precipitation will increase. Expect mostly snow across our northern counties by Saturday morning with minor accumulations possible. Further south, mixed precipitation may fall, including sleet and freezing rain. There will be a slight chance for more precipitation late Sunday night, but expect dry weather to begin next week with warming temperatures.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder