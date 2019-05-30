Backyard BBQ: KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

It’ll be a mostly quiet night tonight with mild temperatures, and another warm day tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. A passing cold front Friday will drop our temperatures slightly, but it does appear that most will stay dry. There is a slight chance for a few showers or thunderstorms Friday evening across our southern counties. The beginning of the weekend will see highs around average, but we’ll warm right back up on Sunday and into next week. There will be just a few slight chances for showers and thunderstorms through the forecast period. -Meteorologist Dave Holder