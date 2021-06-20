Big warmup following cool start to summer

Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms around western North Dakota will mark the Father’s Day forecast. Later on in the evening and through the overnight, conditions will begin to clear, leading to a pretty chilly night to welcome summer. Some of our northern counties will dip into the low 40s and even possibly touch the 30s.

Temperatures will warm up quickly throughout the mid-week, getting back up into the 90s for daytime highs by Wednesday. There will be a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday, carrying on into Thursday morning.

Conditions will be mostly sunny for most of the week, with a bit of an increase in cloud cover close to the weekend. Temperatures will gradually go back down to the 80s for the first full weekend of summer.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea