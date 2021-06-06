Calm before the storm: More strong storms ahead

The severe weather threat has not exactly ended in our area, as the Storm Prediction Center has portions of western North Dakota under a slight risk for severe weather for both Monday night and Tuesday night.

These warm temperatures at the surface and cooler air aloft are providing the instability for these storms to become severe. The risk for Monday cannot rule out a tornado. The main threat Monday night appears to be around the Emmons, Kidder, Logan and McIntosh County areas.

Temperatures will remain above average for most of the week. We will have chances for some evening showers and thunderstorms for a good portion of the week. During the day, there is a better chance for more sunshine.

A severe weather threat may be present Thursday as well with a deepening of a surface low forming in the western edge of the Northern Plains. This may have more moisture associated with it.

By the weekend, upper level ridging will create more clear conditions and keep us mostly dry, with temperatures still remaining above average. That being said, a convective shower or two cannot be ruled out.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea