Temperatures will remain very warm overnight, especially across our east where lows will bottom out in the 70s. Many across our eastern counties will feel temperatures well into the 90s again tomorrow with a few locales hitting triple digits. Further west, temperatures will cool off slightly as daytime highs reach the 80s and winds shift out of the northwest. Chances for rain increase tomorrow, especially across portions of the Bakken, with rain chances shifting further south and east later tomorrow night. There will be a risk for severe thunderstorms in these areas. Monday will see further cooler air arrive in our area, however temperatures will remain above-average. There will be another round of showers and thunderstorms moving in from the southwest late Monday, with perhaps a few lingering showers across our north Tuesday. Temperatures will remain above-average through the upcoming week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder