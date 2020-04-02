Cold & snow to impact most of ND today

Today: Snow continues for much of southern and eastern ND. Some areas could see up to 5″-8″. Very strong wind from the NW at 15-25 mph with gusts to 25-40 mph. The strong wind will reduce visibility and cause some blowing snow concerns. Cold daytime highs in the lower 20s.
Tonight: Snow continues to push east with cold lows in the single digits and teens. NW wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
Friday: Decreasing clouds from west to east with afternoon sunshine. Highs stay cool in the upper 20s to lower 30s. NW wind 10-15 mph.