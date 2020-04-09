Cold & sunny with a big warm-up on the way

Today: Decreasing clouds with eventual sunshine. Highs will stay cold and in the upper 30s to around 40°. Strong NW wind will decrease to 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 20s. NW 10-15, gusts to 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and much warmer. Southerly wind 5-15 mph. A slight chance for rain in the SW around Dickinson.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a good shot a some rain and snow for the southern half of the state. A light snow accumulation is possible in the SW. As of now, 1″-2″ is possible. Highs will return to the 30s and 40s. North wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.