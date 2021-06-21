Cool start to the week, warm up to come

Plenty of sunshine to start your workweek. Winds will be coming out of the north, and help reinforce some cooler temperatures. Winds will shift and that will warm up the temperatures.

Temperatures will warm up quickly throughout the mid-week, getting back up into the 90s for daytime highs by Wednesday. There will be a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday, carrying on into Thursday morning.

Conditions will be mostly sunny for most of the week, with a bit of an increase in cloud cover close to the weekend. Temperatures will gradually go back down to the 80s for the first full weekend of summer.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea