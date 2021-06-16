Cooler Temperatures Are Around the Corner

Temperatures will drop slightly tomorrow with daytime highs in the 80s, a westerly wind, and plenty of sunshine. By Friday, more seasonal temperatures are expected as winds begin to come out of the northwest. Across our north temperatures may not warm up out of the 70s. A quick rebound in temperatures on Saturday will bring readings back up to the 80s for most, with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms across our area. A few isolated storms may linger Sunday, but rain chances will again dwindle as we head into next week with temperatures quickly warming again.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder