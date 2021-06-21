Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 6-21

Temperatures will cool down overnight back into the 40s, but winds will begin to come out of the south by morning. Daytime highs tomorrow will reach the 80s, with a few neighborhoods close to the Montana border getting into the low 90s. Temperatures will warm up further on Wednesday with daytime highs approaching triple digits for some! A cold front will increase rain chances near the Canadian border Wednesday afternoon, with rain chances shifting further south Thursday. Cooler air behind the front will mean a return to near-average temperatures to end the week, heading into the weekend, with another chance for rain Saturday. Temperatures will likely warm back up to well-above-average by early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

