Dave’s Saturday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7-24

The rest of the weekend will be quiet, with overnight lows in the 50s and temperatures bumping up back to the 90s tomorrow afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine tomorrow and into next week with high pressure dominating at the surface. Temperatures will be warming up considerably by the first half of next week, with widespread triple-digit heat looking possible both Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will be minimal, with perhaps the best chances not coming until next weekend.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder