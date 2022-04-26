There will be a chance for light precipitation, mostly in the form of snow overnight, with temperatures dropping into the 20s. Tomorrow will feature temperatures warming into the 30s to 50s, mostly from north to south respectively, with some afternoon sunshine. There will be again a chance for light precipitation tomorrow night into Thursday morning, but the real chance for widespread rain arrives Friday and will continue into the weekend. With extensive cloud cover, daytime highs will mostly be stuck in the 40s for afternoon highs Friday and Saturday, with perhaps some accumulating snow possible once more across our west.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder