Dry Through Much of the Week

We’ll remain breezy tonight with temperatures dropping into the 50s and upper 40s with clearing skies behind a cold front. Tomorrow’s daytime highs tomorrow will reach the 70s for most with plenty of sunshine and strong northwesterly winds, increasing the threat for fire weather once more. More sunshine with less wind is expected Wednesday before temperatures warm back up for the latter half of the week. The next chance for rain arrives Friday, with chances for rain possible through the weekend.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder