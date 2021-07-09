Drying and Warming As We Head Into the Weekend

Temperatures tonight will drop back into the 50s and low 60s, with a few showers and thunderstorms overnight across central North Dakota. While a few showers may linger across our southern counties tomorrow morning, sunshine will return as surface high-pressure begins to build in. This will help to boost daytime highs back into the 80s and close to early July averages. Plenty of sunshine will return for the latter half of the weekend, but a developing southerly wind will help to boost temperatures, and some locations will feel the 90s Sunday afternoon. Rain chances will return Monday, mainly across the north, and then shift to our southern counties by later in the day on Tuesday. Daytime highs next week are expected to remain in the 80s and low 90s, with a few more chances for rain by the second half of the week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder