Falling Further Into Winter

Temperatures will drop below 0 for many tonight with snow winding down, although a few neighborhoods across the far southwest may hold above 0. Another system quickly develops tomorrow and will bring significant accumulating snow, with even colder air arriving behind the system Monday. Snow totals through Monday morning will be highest to the northeast, where widespread snowfall of a foot or more will be possible. Temperatures will be plummeting Monday night behind the system, and daytime highs won’t make it above 0 for many through the middle of next week, with another chance for snow Tuesday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder