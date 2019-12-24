Freezing Drizzle & Snow Could Create Slick Holiday Travel

Today: Patchy fog with mostly cloudy skies. Highs return to the 20s and 30s. Patchy freezing drizzle is possible as the wind stays light out of the north.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the teens and 20s. East wind 5-10 mph.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Highs will be cooler in the teens and 20s. NE wind 5-10 mph. There’s a slight chance for light afternoon snow.

Thursday: Light snow will taper in the morning. Partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-20s. NW wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. A trace to up to 2″ of snow accumulation is possible from Christmas Day through Thursday.