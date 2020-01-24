Friday: A very foggy start this morning

Today: A Dense Fog Advisory will last until 9 am. Patchy fog will linger with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will mostly fall in the 20s and 30s range with a light southerly wind.

Tonight: Another round of fog is possible with lows in the teens and 20s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for mixed precipitation. Highs will warm to the 30s and 40s with a light southerly wind.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s with light northwesterly wind. A stray snow shower is a small possibility.