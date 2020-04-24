Friday forecast: another round of scattered showers & storms

Today: A mostly sunny start to the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs return to the 60s with a light west and north wind around 5-10 mph. Around a trace to a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with lows in the 30s and 40s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in central and eastern ND. Highs will return to the 50s and 60s with northerly wind around 10-15 mph.

Saturday night: Lows in the 30s and 40s with exiting rain showers to the east. Westerly wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Much warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A 20% chance for showers in the north with southerly wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.