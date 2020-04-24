Friday forecast: another round of scattered showers & storms

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: A mostly sunny start to the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs return to the 60s with a light west and north wind around 5-10 mph. Around a trace to a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with lows in the 30s and 40s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in central and eastern ND. Highs will return to the 50s and 60s with northerly wind around 10-15 mph.

Saturday night: Lows in the 30s and 40s with exiting rain showers to the east. Westerly wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Much warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A 20% chance for showers in the north with southerly wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/24"

Friday forecast: another round of scattered showers and storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: another round of scattered showers and storms"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Mobile Home Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mobile Home Fire"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Marsy's Law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marsy's Law"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/23"

Mandan Gift Card Blitz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gift Card Blitz"

Gateway to Science

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gateway to Science"

Counselor in Costumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Counselor in Costumes"

Prison Adjusts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prison Adjusts"

Watford City Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Businesses"

First Responder, Pilot

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responder, Pilot"

Larks Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Larks Parade"

Photo Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photo Challenge"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23"

Scattered rain & cooler temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered rain & cooler temperatures"

LM Wind Power Outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "LM Wind Power Outbreak"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge