Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with another cold day on tap. Highs will only warm to the teens and 20s today with wind shifting and becoming southerly. The south wind will stay light at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the teens. SE wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday: A better chance at sunshine in Western ND. Highs rebound slightly to the 20s and 30s with a light SE wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny as highs warm to the 30s and 40s. West wind 5-10 mph.