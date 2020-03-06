Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and very warm

Today: High and thin clouds will still allow for plenty of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will range from the 30s and 40s east to the 50s and 60s in central and western ND. South wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows will drop to the 20s and 30s. South wind 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and another warm afternoon with highs ranging from the 40s to the 60s. E/S wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Cloudy skies with a slight chance for freezing drizzle. Lows in the 20s with a light easterly wind.

Sunday: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance for rain and snow with colder highs in the 20s and 30s. North wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.