Friday forecast: Scattered rain and windy conditions

Today: Scattered rain will linger in the north until around midday. Many areas will see a trace to a quarter of an inch. Dry air in the lower atmosphere is evaporating a lot of the rain before it reached the ground which is why our numbers won’t be substantial. NW wind increases to 20-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with slightly cooler lows in the 40s. West wind will decrease to 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s. NW wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. NW wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance for showers in the west around Dickinson and Williston by the afternoon. Highs will mostly warm to the 60s with a light SE wind.