Friday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth

Today: Mostly sunny skies with a westerly wind at 5-15 mph. Much warmer afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 20s. SW wind 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon. Highs will warm to the 40s and 50s. SW wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny with highs in the 30s and windy conditions behind a Saturday night cold front. West wind 20-30 mph, gusting to as high as 40 mph. The highest gusts will be in northern ND.

