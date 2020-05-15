Friday’s forecast: Increasing clouds & warmer

Today: Increasing clouds with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in SW ND. Highs warm to the 60s and 70s with a light southerly wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers in the southern half of the state. Lows will stay warm and in the 40s with a light southerly wind.

Saturday: Scattered rain in southern ND with a better chance at sunshine in the north. Highs south of I-94 will stay chilly and in the 50s while everyone else will warm to the 60s and 70s. Easterly and southerly wind stay around 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.