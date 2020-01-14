Frigid Temperatures Are Here To Stay

Today: Mostly sunny with highs staying subzero. The Wind Chill Advisory lasts until noon for Southern ND and until 6 pm in the North. That Advisory will more than likely get extended into the overnight. The NW wind stays around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Light snow will bring around a trace to 2″ of accumulation. Lows will drop to -5° and -15° below. Wind chills will stay around -25° to -45°.

Wednesday: A few snow showers could linger. Otherwise, a decrease in cloud cover with afternoon sunshine. Highs will stay mostly below zero with a westerly wind around 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.