Heat & fire weather concerns highlight the forecast

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with highs in the 60s to around 70°. NW winds 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s and 40s. North winds will shift to become southerly. SE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Partly sunny as we’ll see some of the hottest temperatures of the season. Highs will heat to the 70s and 80s with a strong southerly wind. A Fire Weather Watch has already been issued beginning at 1 PM and lasting until 8 PM due to the wind and low relative humidity.

For the latest on the forecast changes and current conditions: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/