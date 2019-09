Today: Partly sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s and wind from the west/northwest at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. A slight chance for an afternoon isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 50s. Northwesterly wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and hot. Widespread 80s with a light northwesterly wind.