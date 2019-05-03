KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast
A cold front swinging through North Dakota this evening will bring rain showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder across our northern counties. As the evening progresses these showers will diminish with the loss of daytime heating. The front will begin to stall once it passes through the state, and we'll end up on the cool side of the boundary for the weekend. In addition, a few waves of precipitation will arrive from the west, with chances for snow to mix in on Sunday. Another cold front pushes in Monday, further increasing rain and snow chances across the state. The weather pattern looks to remain active and cool, with afternoon highs remaining below average through the forecast period. In addition, at least an outside chance for rain will remain across our southern counties through next week. -Meteorologist Dave Holder
