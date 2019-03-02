KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Cold arctic air is beginning to seep down from the northwest, and our temperatures will fall quickly overnight. A little snow is possible, especially across southwestern North Dakota, with accumulations looking light. Temperatures will fall throughout the day tomorrow, and many neighborhoods will not see their high temperatures rise above 0. A pressure gradient then begins to set up on Sunday. This will mean increased winds across our viewing area. With the cold air in place, and increased winds, wind chills will become dangerous to life-threatening, particularly early Sunday morning. Winds will continue to be quite robust into early next week, but temperatures will modify back into the teens above 0. There will be a chance for light snow on Monday, but much of next week looks to remain dry with temperatures remaining 10 to 20 degrees below average. -Meteorologist Dave Holder