KX Storm Team Monday Morning Forecast 5-25

Memorial Day: Today should be dry for the most part, the exception being for areas to the east of Highway 83, those locations could see an isolated shower this afternoon. Highs today will mostly be in the upper 60s, but a few locations in the northwest could reach the lower 70s.

Tonight: We’ll see clouds finally starting to thin out from west to east as a stubborn area of low pressure finally slides off to the east and out of our area. Lows tonight will be in the mid 40s for many of us. Winds will remain light.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr