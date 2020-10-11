KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 10-10

Tonight: Mostly clear skies early with increasing clouds towards dawn. Temperatures will bottom out about 15 degrees above normal in the lower 50s. Winds will remain gusty at time to 30 miles per hour.

Sunday: A cold front will be sliding through the region in the morning hours giving us mostly cloudy skies. Once the front passes, a few showers will be possible through late afternoon. The better chance for showers will reside to the east of the Bismarck area. Highs on Sunday will end up in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

