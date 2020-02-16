KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 2-15

Happy Saturday Everyone!

TONIGHT: We’ll see light snow and snow showers developing throughout the night as a series of cold fronts will be crossing the region. Little accumulation is expected tonight, but expect a fresh dusting when you wake up tomorrow. Lows tonight will range from a few degrees below zero near the Canadian border to the mid-20s to the southwest.

SUNDAY: We’ll see more light snow developing in the afternoon with some rain mixing in across the southwest, many locations can expect to see an inch or two of snow but nothing that will cause major travel disruptions. High’s Sunday will end up in the mid to upper 20s across most locations with 30s across the southwest.

– Meteorologist Robert Suhr