KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 2-22

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: A mostly clear and calm night. Most places with see temperatures only bottoming out in the lower to mid 20s with a few upper teens scattered around. Winds will be gusty in spots to around 20 mph.

SUNDAY: We’ve got another great day shaping up with plenty of sunshine early followed by increasing clouds throughout the day. Temperates on Sunday will be just a handful of degrees cooler than today, ending up in the middle 30s for highs.

For the latest on the snow potential on Monday, click the attached video.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-22-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-22-20"

Robert One Minute 2-22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 2-22"

WDA Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Hockey"

State Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Wrestling"

Friday, February 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, February 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

EPA Rollback

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPA Rollback"

Worker Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Worker Safety"

Minot Jazz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Jazz"

Taco Feliz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taco Feliz"

Northern Plains

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northern Plains"

Pharmacy Renovations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pharmacy Renovations"

Crazy Cravings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crazy Cravings"

Hockey Arena

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey Arena"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Ice Chips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Chips"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/21"

Cederstrom Retires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cederstrom Retires"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21"

Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge