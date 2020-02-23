KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 2-22

TONIGHT: A mostly clear and calm night. Most places with see temperatures only bottoming out in the lower to mid 20s with a few upper teens scattered around. Winds will be gusty in spots to around 20 mph.

SUNDAY: We’ve got another great day shaping up with plenty of sunshine early followed by increasing clouds throughout the day. Temperates on Sunday will be just a handful of degrees cooler than today, ending up in the middle 30s for highs.

For the latest on the snow potential on Monday, click the attached video.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr