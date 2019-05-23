KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Rain will move into North Dakota late tonight from the south as a surface low develops to our southwest. Steady rain will overspread the entire viewing area tomorrow morning but will taper off across our southern counties by the afternoon. As the surface low pushes east, renewed thunderstorm development may occur across the southern half of the state. Saturday will be drier and warmer, and one of the nicer days of the forecast. Sunday will be another day with temperatures close to average, but we could see thunderstorms develop, with the possibility of some reaching strong to severe levels. Showers will eventually taper off Memorial Day, but temperatures will be cooler. Next week looks to be mostly dry, with a low chance for precipitation by midweek. -Meteorologist Dave Holder