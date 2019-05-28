KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s tomorrow, with warmer highs in the north. There will be a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm tomorrow evening, particularly across south and east counties. Thursday looks to remain dry with temperatures continuing to stay warm, with Friday also a warm day. A cold front from Canada will arrive Friday afternoon and could trigger thunderstorms across the state, with some having the potential to be strong. Saturday will be cooler, but dry, with temperatures warming up quickly to end the weekend. A more active pattern could build in next week, with increasing rain and thunderstorm chances. -Meteorologist Dave Holder