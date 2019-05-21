KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Weather Blog

Posted: May 21, 2019 06:48 PM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 06:48 PM CDT

Rain is beginning to move into North Dakota ahead of a powerful upper-level system. Southern parts of the state will see a steady rain begin by after midnight, with others to the north getting rain by later tomorrow morning. Across the northwest, we might not see much precipitation at all as the system weakens and takes an easterly turn. Thursday will be drier and slightly warmer, but yet another system from the south arrives Friday, bringing more rain across all of North Dakota. A slight change in the pattern commences for Memorial Day Weekend, bringing warmer temperatures and slight chances for rain and perhaps thunderstorms. -Meteorologist Dave Holder

