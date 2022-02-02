Today: All of our morning temperatures start subzero. For many, highs will stay subzero through the afternoon. You’d have to go to the SW to get a few single-digit positive numbers. Partly cloudy skies with NW winds 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Lows will be the coldest of the week from around -5° to nearly -30­°. Wind chills will be as low as -50° which is why all of us are either under a Wind Chill Advisory or a Wind Chill Warning.

Thursday: After a bitterly cold start to the day, we’ll warm to above zero with most in central and western ND back into the teens and 20s. Southerly winds 10-20 MPH.