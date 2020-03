Today: A mostly cloudy start with a few flurries. Clouds will decrease slowly and bring a little afternoon sunshine. Chilly daytime highs in the 20s and 30s. The westerly wind will stay around 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the teens. West wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. SE wind 5-15 mph.