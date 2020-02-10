Monday Forecast: Isolated snow & increasing clouds

Today: Increasing clouds with isolated snow showers. Most areas will see little to no snow accumulation. Areas around Dickinson could get up to an inch. Temperatures will stay mostly in the 20s. Northwest wind 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies as many clouds will decrease by morning. Lows will drop to the teens. Wind will be westerly at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tuesday: A partly cloudy start with a breezy southerly wind. Much warmer as highs return to the 30s. Increasing clouds through the afternoon ahead of a chance for light snow overnight. Expect a widespread chance at 1″-2″ by Wednesday morning.