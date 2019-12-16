Monday Forecast: Morning Flurries With Afternoon Sunshine

Today: Decreasing clouds with the light westerly wind around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. Expect widespread 20s this afternoon.

Tonight: A cold front enters from the north and will bring a slight chance for light snow. Lows will drop to the single digits and teens. The wind stays light out of the west.

Tuesday: A little light snow is possible in the morning with an accumulation of a trace to a half an inch. Colder highs for many in the single digits and teens with exception of the southwest where we’ll warm to the 20s and 30s.