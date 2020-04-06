Monday forecast: Mostly cloudy & warmer

Today: Increasing clouds with warmer highs in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind will become southeasterly. A slight chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy with lows in the 20s. A slight chance for a stray rain shower early on.

Tuesday: Isolated and scattered rain and thunderstorms. The chances are low with a decrease in clouds through the afternoon. Highs return to the 50s and 60s. Westerly and northwesterly wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.